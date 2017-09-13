From floor to ceiling, Nadina Truck Service rebuilds

Progress is moving along at the Nadina Truck Service new building. Monster Industries continues to rebuild the former shop that burnt down in December 2016. At the time of the devasting fire, employees were temporarily out of work, but just shortly after relocating to a temporary office everyone has been back to work. The building is expected to be completed before the end of 2017.

